Sunny family room (with optional fireplace) is open to the breakfast area, which provides sliding glass door access to the patio, and is also open to the kitchen.. Owners suite with optional tray ceiling includes a spacious closet and private bathroom. Formal dining room at the front of the home offers an elegant touch to the entry with optional tray ceiling, as well as convenient access to the kitchen. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $425,200
Officials said they believe the fire started on an exterior porch on the third floor of the building and then moved indoors. By the time fire crews arrived, the fire was advanced.
Cumberland County facing litany of staffing problems at Claremont with controversy over Allaire's temporary employees
Many of the issues with the planned transition of Claremont to Allaire were on display at January’s Claremont board meeting, the first public discussion of the matter in two months by commissioners.
Carlisle Police seek man placing "inflammatory and intimidating" stickers on college's Jewish life center
Police said a suspicious male was observed near the building around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Board members Terry Draper, Bill Hartman and Bethanne Sellers voted against lifting the mask mandate. They were opposed by Berry, Brad Group, Tony Lucido, Robin Scherer, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner.
"I just love to compete, and when the girls or the guys gave me that hope, it was like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s just forget about yesterday and figure out the next game.’ And we did that.” Carlisle coach Greg Clippinger
Coroner Charley Hall said a white Jeep Cherokee left the highway on the right side and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a pedestrian crash and tools stolen from two construction sites in South Middleton Township.
Today's Sentinel police log includes crash reports out of Cumberland County.
The white and stone building with a red roof that stands on the south end of the lake dates back to about 1784, when it was constructed as a grist mill to produce food for workers at the iron works.
Newville Borough Police (717-776-5513)