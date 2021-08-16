You can walk to fun, food and fitness at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Hyatt single family home floorplan offers 2,480-3,390 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island, direct dining room access and breakfast area. A rear detached garage comes standard with the option to add The Spot addition to connect it to the home through the Friend's Entry. The Hyatt comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage space with a finished gameroom option. Upstairs is an upper gallery space with dedicated laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including an Owner's Retreat in the back of the home with 2 large walk-in closets and Owner's Bath. This floorplan is available to build in Union Lawn at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture on Union Lawn, almost an acre of preserved green space right in your front yard and steps away from Arcona Swim Club.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $424,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The board said it expects to appoint James Estep, the recently retired former superintendent of the Mifflin County School District in Lewistown, as South Middleton’s interim superintendent.
The DEP reported collecting two times more blacklegged tick nymphs compared to last year.
A Camp Hill man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dauphin County Monday evening, according to State Police at Harrisburg.
It's been 70 years since Carlisle adopted its seal, which prominently features a Native American and a frontiersman, and the Carlisle Borough Council is looking at potentially retiring the image.
Safety and security committee members voted 2-1 Wednesday to recommend that all students, staff and teachers be required to mask up while indoors on school property.
A Silver Spring Township man on Thursday announced he is looking to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry for the 10th Congressional District seat in 2022.
The Zoning Hearing Board of South Middleton Township has approved a developer’s application this week for variances at the former operation si…
State Police at Carlisle reported that two children died of injuries suffered in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south Tuesday afternoon.
A passenger was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Penn Township Saturday morning.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault report in Cumberland County Prison, as well as a vehicle pursuit in Carlisle.