3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $414,990

You can walk to fun, food and fitness at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Landau single-family home floorplan offers 2,114 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms attached 2-car garage and two different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home. Inside the home, the entry has a powder room and beyond a kitchen with large dine-in island and dining room open to the great room. The Owner's Retreat is tucked off the great room and features a private Owner's Bath and large walk-in closet. Off the kitchen is a dedicated Friend's Entry with laundry closet connecting the 2-car garage to the home. The second floor has two bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet and a full bath. This floorplan is available with two move in ready homes in Grove Court at Arcona West, where you'll discover an exclusive area of the neighborhood featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Cedar Run Trail will connect Arcona West to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.