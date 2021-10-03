3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $409,100

Sunny family room (with optional fireplace) is open to the breakfast area, which provides sliding glass door access to the patio, and is also open to the kitchen.. Owners suite with optional tray ceiling includes a spacious closet and private bathroom. Formal dining room at the front of the home offers an elegant touch to the entry with optional tray ceiling, as well as convenient access to the kitchen. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)