3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $407,000

  • Updated
Everything you need and more you will find in the Morrison.. This one-story design features a gorgeous dining room with an optional tray ceiling right off the foyer, separated by elegant columns. The open kitchen provides lots of counter space and opens to the breakfast nook and great room with optional fireplace. The private owners suite features a bedroom with optional tray ceiling, a bathroom and an over-sized closet with optional door opening into laundry. An additional 2 bedrooms are conveniently located at the opposite end of the home. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

