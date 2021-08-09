You can walk to fun, food and fitness at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Walker single family home floorplan offers 2,044-2,166 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a powder room and the laundry room directly off one side with the Owner's Retreat hidden off the other side. The Owner's Retreat offers first-floor living with a private Owner's Bath and large walk-in closet. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island and breakfast area. The Walker comes with a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom finish option. The second floor features a wide loft, two additional bedrooms and one full bath. This floorplan is available to build in Union Lawn at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture on Union Lawn, almost an acre of preserved green space right in your front yard and just steps away from Arcona Swim Club.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $404,990
