This spacious, end-of-row townhome offers nearly 2,400 square feet and sweeping open living areas.. A 2-car garage with mudroom entry opens to the kitchen, with an island for additional food prep/eat-in space. The kitchen is open to the sunny breakfast area, which then flows to the family room with optional cathedral ceiling. The Freemont features a formal dining room, which can optionally be designed as a study, just next to the foyer. The spacious first floor owners suite with private bathroom and closet is tucked away in its own corner of the home. On the second floor, a loft adds flexible living space; 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are also located on the second floor. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $388,500
Officials said they believe the fire started on an exterior porch on the third floor of the building and then moved indoors. By the time fire crews arrived, the fire was advanced.
Cumberland County facing litany of staffing problems at Claremont with controversy over Allaire's temporary employees
Many of the issues with the planned transition of Claremont to Allaire were on display at January’s Claremont board meeting, the first public discussion of the matter in two months by commissioners.
Carlisle Police seek man placing "inflammatory and intimidating" stickers on college's Jewish life center
Police said a suspicious male was observed near the building around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Board members Terry Draper, Bill Hartman and Bethanne Sellers voted against lifting the mask mandate. They were opposed by Berry, Brad Group, Tony Lucido, Robin Scherer, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner.
"I just love to compete, and when the girls or the guys gave me that hope, it was like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s just forget about yesterday and figure out the next game.’ And we did that.” Carlisle coach Greg Clippinger
Coroner Charley Hall said a white Jeep Cherokee left the highway on the right side and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a pedestrian crash and tools stolen from two construction sites in South Middleton Township.
Today's Sentinel police log includes crash reports out of Cumberland County.
The white and stone building with a red roof that stands on the south end of the lake dates back to about 1784, when it was constructed as a grist mill to produce food for workers at the iron works.
Newville Borough Police (717-776-5513)