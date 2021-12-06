3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $377,800

This gracious one-story home hosts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.. A large owners suite includes an oversized closet and a private bathroom with optional 5' shower. The laundry/mud room is conveniently located just off the garage and also opens into the kitchen, the perfect design for loading and unloading from the car to the home. The open kitchen design with optional island flows into the dining room and great room. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)