 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $377,800

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $377,800

This gracious one-story home hosts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.. A large owners suite includes an oversized closet and a private bathroom with optional 5' shower. The laundry/mud room is conveniently located just off the garage and also opens into the kitchen, the perfect design for loading and unloading from the car to the home. The open kitchen design with optional island flows into the dining room and great room. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News