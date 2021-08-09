You can walk to fun, food and fitness at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Perry carriage home floorplan offers 1,936-2,117 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garage. The entry welcomes you into the home leading into the kitchen with prep island. The kitchen is open to the dining room and great room creating an open living space perfect for entertaining. A laundry room is hidden away off the kitchen. Tucked off the great room is a private first-floor Owner's Retreat with Owner's Bath and large walk-in closet. In the back of the home off the great room is a private fully fenced in garden style backyard with patio. The second floor includes two bedrooms, full bath, and large conditioned storage space. This floorplan is available with our move in ready homes in Grove Court at Arcona West, where you'll discover an exclusive area of the neighborhood featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Cedar Run Trail will connect Arcona West to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $369,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
State Police at Carlisle reported that two children died of injuries suffered in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south Tuesday afternoon.
Some residents of South Middleton School District are upset about the appointment of retired school teacher Brad Group as interim school board member.
Attorneys: UPMC uncooperative in identifying potential victims of Carlisle nurse who allegedly assaulted women
Andreozzi + Foote, a firm that specializes in legal counsel for victims of sexual assault, filed a motion Tuesday to compel UPMC to cooperate with court-ordered discovery of certain information.
Attorneys representing South Middleton school board and Strine are discussing his future with district
Talks are underway between attorneys representing Matthew Strine and the South Middleton School Board over his future as superintendent of the South Middleton School District.
State Police at Carlisle at 11:34 a.m. announced that they are asking residents near Potato Road and Frytown Road in Upper Frankford Township to shelter in place while they search for a robbery suspect.
State Police at Newport said a woman was killed after three dogs, for which she was caring, attacked her for unknown reasons in late July.
Mila Jean-K Glessner, age 4 of Carlisle died suddenly Tuesday afternoon in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Citing surging COVID case data, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer announced a mask mandate for Carlisle Area School District students and staff effective Monday, Aug. 9, until further notice.
Officials said this is the 10th consecutive year that it has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a hit-and-run crash in Upper Allen.