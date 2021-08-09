3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $364,990

The Harwood floorplan offers 2,188-2,929 sq ft of first-floor living with three different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a formal room on one side, and a separate laundry room leading to the 2- car garage on the other. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the full kitchen and breakfast area. Tucked away off the great room is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat, with a Walk-In closet and a private Owner's Bath. The Harwood comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with finished gameroom or lower level retreat options. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery space with two bedrooms and full bath. This floorplan is available to build in Parkview at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Live just steps from The Orchard, with a winding path that leads you through seasonal fruit trees, and Union Lawn, a 2-acre green space. Cedar Run Trail will connect Parkview to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.