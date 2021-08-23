You can walk to fun, food and fitness at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Perry carriage home floorplan offers 1,936-2,117 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garage. The entry welcomes you into the home leading into the kitchen with prep island. The kitchen is open to the dining room and great room creating an open living space perfect for entertaining. A laundry room is hidden away off the kitchen. Tucked off the great room is a private first-floor Owner's Retreat with Owner's Bath and large walk-in closet. In the back of the home off the great room is a private fully fenced in garden style backyard with patio. The second floor includes two bedrooms, full bath, and large conditioned storage space. This floorplan is available with our move in ready homes in Grove Court at Arcona West, where you'll discover an exclusive area of the neighborhood featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Cedar Run Trail will connect Arcona West to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $363,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wetzel was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.
Here’s a look at coronavirus cases among children in Cumberland County.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of a man finding a person attempting to saw off his vehicle's catalytic converter, as well as assault arrests in Cumberland County.
Corman said Mastriano issued letters to Pa. counties without getting approval from the Republican caucus and “scared off” the counties.
The South Middleton School Board voted Monday to begin the academic year with mandatory masking in place, citing rising COVID-19 case numbers locally as well as school outbreaks around the nation.
Carlisle Area School Board voted 8-1 Thursday to approve a health and safety plan for 2021-22. Board members took no action to rescind a controversial mask mandate.
Today's police log includes a found dog and theft.
DOH: 54 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday; hospitalizations increase fifth straight day
The southcentral region reported 352 cases Tuesday, with eight of the region's 13 counties showing double-digit increases and four counties showing increases of 50 or more cases.
The investigation led to the division’s recovery of $165,653 in back wages for 3,314 workers at 192 stores in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
Title IX complaints said to be filed against schools including Messiah University as part of religious exemption suit
Hunter et. al. v. U.S. Department of Education is a class-action suit by students who say they have been harmed by anti-LGBTQ policies at religious colleges and universities.