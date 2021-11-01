You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Perry carriage home floorplan offers 1,936-2,117 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garage. The entry welcomes you into the home leading into the kitchen with prep island. The kitchen is open to the dining room and great room creating an open living space perfect for entertaining. A laundry room is hidden away off the kitchen. Tucked off the great room is a private first-floor Owner's Retreat with Owner's Bath and large walk-in closet. In the back of the home off the great room is a private fully fenced in garden style backyard with patio. The second floor includes two bedrooms, full bath, and large conditioned storage space. This floorplan is available with our move in ready homes in Grove Court at Arcona West, where you'll discover an exclusive area of the neighborhood featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Cedar Run Trail will connect Arcona West to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $359,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The rain fell Friday, and it didn't let up throughout the night's Week 10 high school football games.
The Department of Agriculture said every spotted lanternfly egg mass that is not destroyed means 50 more bugs next spring.
Here is a look at the 2021 trick-or-treat dates in Cumberland County. All events are scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
HS Football: Carlisle's comeback win over CD East caps regular season, sets up possible postseason bid
HARRISBURG — The buckets of rain that fell over Central Dauphin East’s Landis Field Friday night couldn’t wash away the grit and mettle the Ca…
The shifting of limestone and movement of water through the bedrock after a major rain is the likely explanation for reports of unusual boomin…
The parade was called off for 2021 due to funding cuts at the Downtown Carlisle Association, which organizes the parade.
A South Carolina man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in a January 2019 jewelry store robbery in South Middleton Township.
There have been times in Carlisle history when the Old Graveyard has been compared to Westminster Abbey in terms of the number of influential and important people buried there.
School Board members from Carlisle, Cumberland Valley and South Middleton comment on their role in the midst of emotionally charged meetings.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said it is searching for an inmate who walked out of a medical facility Tuesday.