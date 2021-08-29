You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping and local coffee all just steps from home. Explore TerraPark, an all-natural playground built into the land, or hit the great outdoors on over 10 miles of paved neighborhood walking trails. Work out at Arcona Athletic Club, enjoy a handcrafted meal on the outdoor patio at THEA or visit the all-new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Stockton townhome floorplan offers 1,816-2,124 sq ft of low maintenance living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached 2-car garage. A large, spacious great room with balcony access is the centerpiece of your main living floor with a dining room and light filled gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry in the back of the home. The lower level with entry porch, provides a welcoming and spacious entry for guests. Multiple storage spaces, a large entry and oversized 2-car garage finish out the lower level with some homes offering The Hangout upgrade. The upper floor features an Owner's Retreat with a large walk-in closet and private Owner's Bathroom with large double vanity. Two additional bedrooms with full bath, dedicated laundry closet, and ample hall and bedroom closet space finish out the upper floor. The Stockton floorplan is only available with our move in ready homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $359,990
