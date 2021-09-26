3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $344,990

Starting at 2,051 square feet, the Singleton floorplan offers three different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home. Inside the home, the entry has an adjacent formal room and a hidden laundry room tucked off the other side. Beyond the entry is a naturally lit great room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen, offering plenty of cabinet space, overflows into the breakfast area and spacious great room. A large attached 2-car garage is connected directly into the breakfast area and kitchen. The Singleton comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with a finished gameroom option. The second floor offers an upper gallery space with three bedrooms, full bath, gameroom and central laundry closet. The Owner's Retreat has a private Owner's Bath and large Walk-In closet. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet, changing the bathroom layouts, or adding details like Charter's signature wall-of-windows, tray ceilings, fireplace, and more. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.