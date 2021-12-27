3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $339,990

You can walk to fun, food and fitness at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Stafford townhome floorplan offers 1,891-1,919 sq ft of low maintenance living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached 2-car garage. The main floor offers an open layout with a spacious entry, upgraded kitchen with a dine-in island, dining room and great room with floor to ceiling windows providing plenty of natural light. Upstairs offers a versatile central upper gallery area with laundry closet, 2 full baths and 3 bedrooms which includes a private Owner's Retreat with Owner's Bath and walk-in closet. The lower level provides an unfinished storage space and attached 2-car garage. This floorplan is available with one move in ready home in Parkview at Arcona West, where you'll discover an exclusive area of the neighborhood featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Cedar Run Trail will connect Arcona West to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.