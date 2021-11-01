 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $339,990

You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping and local coffee all just steps from home. Explore TerraPark, an all-natural playground built into the land, or hit the great outdoors on over 10 miles of paved neighborhood walking trails. Work out at Arcona Athletic Club, enjoy a handcrafted meal on the outdoor patio at THEA or visit the all-new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Chapman carriage home floorplan provides 2,088-2,280 sq ft of low maintenance first floor living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garage. The Chapman floorplan includes a first-floor Owner's Retreat with spacious Walk-In closet and Retreat Owner's Bath. Other first floor features include a great room, dining room, large kitchen with ample storage open to the living spaces, breakfast bar, 2-car garage, private study, covered front porch, and private fully fenced garden style backyard with patio. The second floor includes two bedrooms, full bath, and a large conditioned storage space. The Chapman floorplan is available with our move in ready homes.

