3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $333,990

There's a better way to live in the suburbs. Discover Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg, offering parks, shops, restaurants and more all steps from your front door. The Finch's open floorplan features a bright front entryway, flanked by a formal room and separate laundry room that leads to an attached 2 car garage. Beyond the entry, a spacious great room opens to a full kitchen and breakfast area. Off of the great room sits a private study, and a large first floor owner's retreat featuring two large walk-in closets and a private bath. Below, a full unfinished basement provides additional rec and storage space. The second floor includes a gallery hallway, 2 additional bedrooms and one bath, and the option to include a game room or additional bedroom. A wide array of design, finish and fixture options allow you to fully personalize your new home.

