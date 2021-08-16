3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $333,990

Starting at 2,459 square feet, the Sutton floorplan highlights first-floor living at its finest. Three different elevation options give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home, but all include Charter's trademark front porches and beautiful trim details. Inside the home, you have the option to include a finished lower level gameroom. The first floor offers an open entryway and incredible sightlines to the great room, dining room, and kitchen. The large gourmet Kitchen opens to a spacious great room and offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, including a large prep island. A breakfast area extends the kitchen and provides an additional dining space. The garage leads into a versatile laundry room that doubles as a mudroom. The first-floor Owner's Retreat is directly off the entry and features a private Owner's Bath and Walk-In closet. Upstairs provides two additional bedrooms, one with a Walk-In closet, and a shared full bath. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.