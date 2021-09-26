Starting at 1,810 square feet, the Alden floorplan is perfect for the family looking for an open layout home that feels even larger with all the great open spaces. Three different elevation options give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home, but all include Charter's trademark front porches and beautiful trim details. A front porch leads into a wide entry with sightlines back into the great room and through the dining room directly into your eat-in kitchen with prep island and extra cabinet space. Choose to include a wall of windows along the back of your great room to truly maximize your stunning homesite views. The Alden also offers a large attached garage connected directly into the breakfast area and kitchen. Upstairs, take advantage of a versatile upper gallery space with central laundry closet. You'll also find 2 bedrooms, a full bath and spacious Owner's Retreat complete with a private owner's bath and walk in closet. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet, changing the bathroom layouts, or adding details like Charter's signature wall-of-windows, tray ceilings, fireplace, and more. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $330,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ray Boose says he enjoys getting the scratch-off tickets, and he previously won another big prize — $100,000 from a Mining for Millions ticket earlier this year.
In a court affidavit, Detective Jeffrey Franks wrote that an informant at Claremont told police that they had witnessed Leslie and Wettrich abusing residents and recording it on their cellphones.
Two Carlisle school district administrators will receive major salary hikes due to revised job titles and duties
Carlisle Area School Board Thursday approved substantial salary hikes for top administrators Eric Sands and Michael Gogoj.
Former Cumberland Valley, Bishop McDevitt and Trinity football coach Tim Rimpfel died Tuesday at age 73.
The past two weeks have seen an outpouring of requests from people wishing to speak at Monday's meeting, according to an advisory posted on the district website over the weekend.
State Police at Newport said Clinton M. Lackey, 40, was killed when the vehicle in which he was a passenger crashed on Route 22 in Howe Township at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday.
Each of the four new culinary trails has four to five clusters of stops separated by region to be completed over a two-to-four-day road trip.
- Updated
South Middleton School Board members voted 6-2 Monday to approve the curriculum of a social justice literature course at Boiling Springs High School.
At a virtual meeting Monday night, the school board voted 8-1 against rescinding the health and safety plan, with school director Jessica Silcox in dissent.
The state Department of Health reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday.