3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $330,990

Starting at 1,810 square feet, the Alden floorplan is perfect for the family looking for an open layout home that feels even larger with all the great open spaces. Three different elevation options give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home, but all include Charter's trademark front porches and beautiful trim details. A front porch leads into a wide entry with sightlines back into the great room and through the dining room directly into your eat-in kitchen with prep island and extra cabinet space. Choose to include a wall of windows along the back of your great room to truly maximize your stunning homesite views. The Alden also offers a large attached garage connected directly into the breakfast area and kitchen. Upstairs, take advantage of a versatile upper gallery space with central laundry closet. You'll also find 2 bedrooms, a full bath and spacious Owner's Retreat complete with a private owner's bath and walk in closet. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet, changing the bathroom layouts, or adding details like Charter's signature wall-of-windows, tray ceilings, fireplace, and more. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.