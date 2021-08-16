There's a better way to live in the suburbs. Discover Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg, offering parks, shops, restaurants and more all steps from your front door. Only 1 home featuring the Alden remains at Arcona! The move in ready single-family home offers 1,858 sq ft of living space with unmatched amenities in the best location on the West Shore of Harrisburg. A front porch leads into a wide entry with sightlines back into the great room and through the dining room directly into the eat-in kitchen with prep island and extra cabinet space. A wall of windows along the back of your great room truly maximizes your stunning corner homesite views. The Alden also offers a large attached garage connected directly into the breakfast area and kitchen. Upstairs, take advantage of a versatile upper gallery space with central laundry closet. You'll also find 2 bedrooms, a full bath and spacious Owner's Retreat complete with a private Owner's Bath and Walk-In closet. This home comes with a sunspace addition, double vanity, stone painted linen cabinets, hardwood flooring, granite, recessed lighting, and much more.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $316,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The board said it expects to appoint James Estep, the recently retired former superintendent of the Mifflin County School District in Lewistown, as South Middleton’s interim superintendent.
The DEP reported collecting two times more blacklegged tick nymphs compared to last year.
A Camp Hill man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dauphin County Monday evening, according to State Police at Harrisburg.
It's been 70 years since Carlisle adopted its seal, which prominently features a Native American and a frontiersman, and the Carlisle Borough Council is looking at potentially retiring the image.
Safety and security committee members voted 2-1 Wednesday to recommend that all students, staff and teachers be required to mask up while indoors on school property.
A Silver Spring Township man on Thursday announced he is looking to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry for the 10th Congressional District seat in 2022.
The Zoning Hearing Board of South Middleton Township has approved a developer’s application this week for variances at the former operation si…
State Police at Carlisle reported that two children died of injuries suffered in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south Tuesday afternoon.
A passenger was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Penn Township Saturday morning.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault report in Cumberland County Prison, as well as a vehicle pursuit in Carlisle.