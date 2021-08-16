3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $316,990

There's a better way to live in the suburbs. Discover Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg, offering parks, shops, restaurants and more all steps from your front door. Only 1 home featuring the Alden remains at Arcona! The move in ready single-family home offers 1,858 sq ft of living space with unmatched amenities in the best location on the West Shore of Harrisburg. A front porch leads into a wide entry with sightlines back into the great room and through the dining room directly into the eat-in kitchen with prep island and extra cabinet space. A wall of windows along the back of your great room truly maximizes your stunning corner homesite views. The Alden also offers a large attached garage connected directly into the breakfast area and kitchen. Upstairs, take advantage of a versatile upper gallery space with central laundry closet. You'll also find 2 bedrooms, a full bath and spacious Owner's Retreat complete with a private Owner's Bath and Walk-In closet. This home comes with a sunspace addition, double vanity, stone painted linen cabinets, hardwood flooring, granite, recessed lighting, and much more.