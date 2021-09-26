3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $312,990

Starting at 2,484 sq ft, the Larkspur floorplan offers three different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island, direct dining room access, Walk-In pantry and breakfast area. The Larkspur comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space. Upstairs offers an upper gallery space with two bedrooms, full bath, dedicated laundry space and private Owner's Retreat in the back of the home. The Owner's Retreat has a separate Owner's Bath and 2 large Walk-In closets. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.