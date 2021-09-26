Starting at 2,484 sq ft, the Larkspur floorplan offers three different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island, direct dining room access, Walk-In pantry and breakfast area. The Larkspur comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space. Upstairs offers an upper gallery space with two bedrooms, full bath, dedicated laundry space and private Owner's Retreat in the back of the home. The Owner's Retreat has a separate Owner's Bath and 2 large Walk-In closets. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $312,990
Ray Boose says he enjoys getting the scratch-off tickets, and he previously won another big prize — $100,000 from a Mining for Millions ticket earlier this year.
In a court affidavit, Detective Jeffrey Franks wrote that an informant at Claremont told police that they had witnessed Leslie and Wettrich abusing residents and recording it on their cellphones.
Two Carlisle school district administrators will receive major salary hikes due to revised job titles and duties
Carlisle Area School Board Thursday approved substantial salary hikes for top administrators Eric Sands and Michael Gogoj.
Former Cumberland Valley, Bishop McDevitt and Trinity football coach Tim Rimpfel died Tuesday at age 73.
The past two weeks have seen an outpouring of requests from people wishing to speak at Monday's meeting, according to an advisory posted on the district website over the weekend.
State Police at Newport said Clinton M. Lackey, 40, was killed when the vehicle in which he was a passenger crashed on Route 22 in Howe Township at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday.
Each of the four new culinary trails has four to five clusters of stops separated by region to be completed over a two-to-four-day road trip.
South Middleton School Board members voted 6-2 Monday to approve the curriculum of a social justice literature course at Boiling Springs High School.
At a virtual meeting Monday night, the school board voted 8-1 against rescinding the health and safety plan, with school director Jessica Silcox in dissent.
The state Department of Health reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday.