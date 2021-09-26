There's a better way to live in the suburbs. Discover Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg, offering parks, shops, restaurants and more all steps from your front door. Starting at 2,059 sq ft, the Abbey floorplan offers first-floor living with three different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home. Inside the home, the entry has a formal room directly off one side and beyond, a naturally lit great room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen, offering plenty of cabinet space, overflows into the great room and additional dining area. Tucked off the great room, the first-floor Owner's Retreat is in the rear of the home and features a large Walk-In closet with private Owner's Bath. The Abbey comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with lower level retreat and gameroom finish options. The second floor features a versatile upper gallery space, two additional bedrooms, one with an oversized Walk-In closet, and a full bath. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $308,990
