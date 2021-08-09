3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $299,990

Starting at 1,667 sq ft, the Carlton floorplan offers four different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home. Inside the home, a spacious entryway has a large storage closet and offers incredible sightlines through great room into the breakfast area. Open to the dining room, the gourmet kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space with a large prep and dine-in kitchen island. Tucked behind the kitchen is a versatile laundry room that connects the 2 car garage to the kitchen. Below, you have the option to include a finished lower level gameroom. Upstairs offers an upper gallery space with three bedrooms, full bath, and private Owner's Retreat in the back of the home. The Owner's Retreat has a separate Owner's Bath and large Walk-In closet. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.