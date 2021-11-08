The Milford carriage home floorplan offers 2,328-2,450 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garage. The spacious entry welcomes you into the home with a private study tucked off of it in the front of the home. Beyond the entry is a gourmet kitchen with prep island and walk-in pantry. The kitchen is open to both the formal dining room and great room creating an open living space perfect for entertaining. A laundry room is hidden away off the kitchen. Tucked off the great room is a private first-floor Owner's Retreat with Owner's Bath and large walk-in closet. In the back of the home off the great room is a private fully fenced in garden style backyard with patio. The second floor includes two additional bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, along with a full bath and large conditioned storage space.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $289,990
