3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $286,990

The entry level features an oversized 6'x17' front porch, a two-car garage and storage space with the option to add either a finished gameroom or full bed and bathroom! Up the stairs, a spacious main floor features surrounding oversized windows for plenty of natural light. At its center, a dining room opens to a full kitchen featuring quartz island and countertops and gas stainless steel appliances. On the other side of the dining room is a large great room overlooking Arcona Green with direct access to your massive 6'x17' balcony with views of Arcona Crossroads. The third floor has a grand owner's retreat with full luxury bath and walk-in closet along with two additional bedrooms with full bath. Enjoy the convenience of the centrally located laundry located in the upstairs hall between all bedrooms.