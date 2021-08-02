There's a better way to live in the suburbs. Discover Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg, offering parks, shops, restaurants and more all steps from your front door. The Webster floorplan provides first-floor, maintenance free living with unmatched amenities in the best location on the West Shore of Harrisburg. The floorplan includes a first-floor Owner's Retreat with spacious walk in closet and ample natural light. Other first floor features include a spacious great room, large kitchen with ample storage open to the living spaces, breakfast bar, 2 car garage, covered front porch, and private fully fenced garden style backyard with patio. The second floor includes two bedrooms, full bath, and large conditioned storage space. The Webster in Arcona comes with maple cabinetry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, 9 ft ceilings, comfort height bathroom vanities and much more. You can personalize your options and finishes in this home. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet, changing the bathroom layouts, or adding details like Charter's signature wall-of-windows, tray ceilings, fireplace, wine pantry, butler's pantry, bookcase, laundry cabinets, and more. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $284,990
