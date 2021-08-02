3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $273,990

The Webster carriage home floorplan offers 2,146-2,268 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached 2-car garage. The entry welcomes you into the home leading into the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the dining room and great room creating an open living space perfect for entertaining. A laundry room is hidden away off the kitchen. Tucked off the great room is a private first-floor Owner's Retreat with Owner's Bath and large walk-in closet. In the back of the home off the great room is a private fully fenced in garden style backyard with patio. The second floor includes two bedrooms, full bath and large conditioned storage space.