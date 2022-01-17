The entry level features a two-car garage and storage space with the option to add either a finished gameroom or full bed and bathroom! Up the stairs, a spacious main floor features oversized windows for plenty of natural light. At its center, a full kitchen is open to both the dining room and great room on each side. The spacious great room overlooks the Arcona Green. The third floor has a grand owner's retreat with full luxury bath and walk-in closet along with two additional bedrooms with full bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $252,990
