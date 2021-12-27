 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $251,990

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $251,990

The Gordon is a 3-story, maintenance free luxury townhome with a two-car garage, gameroom and lower level walk out. The main floor offers hardwood floors and oversized windows for plenty of natural light. The full eat-in kitchen with a granite island opens into a bright, spacious great room. The third floor includes a large owner's retreat with walk-in closet and full bath, plus two additional bedrooms and a full guest bath. Down the hall, a spacious laundry room with windows provides even more storage space.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Dec. 21

Sentinel police log for Dec. 21

Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of electronics from a North Middleton business and an arrest in grocery store thefts in the region.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News