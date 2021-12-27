3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $251,990

The Gordon is a 3-story, maintenance free luxury townhome with a two-car garage, gameroom and lower level walk out. The main floor offers hardwood floors and oversized windows for plenty of natural light. The full eat-in kitchen with a granite island opens into a bright, spacious great room. The third floor includes a large owner's retreat with walk-in closet and full bath, plus two additional bedrooms and a full guest bath. Down the hall, a spacious laundry room with windows provides even more storage space.