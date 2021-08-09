3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $249,990

This brand new luxury townhome offers everything you've been looking for, including an attached 2 car garage and bright open floorplan, with none of the maintenance. The convenient side entry features an oversized porch that leads directly into a spacious kitchen with a dine-in island, plus an open great room and breakfast area. Oversized windows and 9 ft' ceilings throughout make this townhome feel even larger than it already is. The second floor provides a large owner's retreat with full bath and huge walk-in closet, plus a convenient second floor laundry room, 2 additional bedrooms and another large full bath.