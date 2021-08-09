Enjoy all of the square footage and luxury of a single family home but with none of the maintenance. Our brand-new Mitchell floorplan at Arcona Meadows offers unmatched townhome design in a one of a kind neighborhood conveniently located in Lower Allen Township. This spacious townhome ranges from 2,077- 2,118 sq ft and features 3 floors of finished living space, including a two-car garage, gameroom and walk out lower level. The main floor offers oversized windows for plenty of natural light, hardwood floors and a large eat-in kitchen with granite island open to the spacious great room. The third floor includes a large owner s retreat with walk-in closet and full luxury bath with a tile shower, plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath. A spacious laundry room with windows finishes off the third floor. With your yard maintenance taken care of, you'll be able to enjoy all of the neighborhood amenities, including over 80 acres of preserved green space, 10 miles of walking and hiking trails, a natural outdoor playground at TerraPark and dining, shopping and fitness at Crossroads at Arcona. Close proximity to Routes 11, 15, 581, and the PA Turnpike.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $239,990
