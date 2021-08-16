3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $234,990

The Taunton offers bright, open townhome design in a spacious 3-story layout. Its lower entry level features a two car garage, a finished game room, and additional storage space. Up the stairs, a spacious main floor features surrounding oversized windows for plenty of natural light. At its center, a great room opens to a full kitchen featuring a granite island and countertops, a walk-in pantry, and offset breakfast area, as well as an adjacent full dining room. On the third floor is a large owner s retreat with full luxury bath and walk-in closet, as well as two additional bedrooms and a dedicated laundry space.