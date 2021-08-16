The Taunton offers bright, open townhome design in a spacious 3-story layout. Its lower entry level features a two car garage, a finished game room, and additional storage space. Up the stairs, a spacious main floor features surrounding oversized windows for plenty of natural light. At its center, a great room opens to a full kitchen featuring a granite island and countertops, a walk-in pantry, and offset breakfast area, as well as an adjacent full dining room. On the third floor is a large owner s retreat with full luxury bath and walk-in closet, as well as two additional bedrooms and a dedicated laundry space.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $234,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The board said it expects to appoint James Estep, the recently retired former superintendent of the Mifflin County School District in Lewistown, as South Middleton’s interim superintendent.
The DEP reported collecting two times more blacklegged tick nymphs compared to last year.
A Camp Hill man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dauphin County Monday evening, according to State Police at Harrisburg.
It's been 70 years since Carlisle adopted its seal, which prominently features a Native American and a frontiersman, and the Carlisle Borough Council is looking at potentially retiring the image.
Safety and security committee members voted 2-1 Wednesday to recommend that all students, staff and teachers be required to mask up while indoors on school property.
A Silver Spring Township man on Thursday announced he is looking to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry for the 10th Congressional District seat in 2022.
The Zoning Hearing Board of South Middleton Township has approved a developer’s application this week for variances at the former operation si…
State Police at Carlisle reported that two children died of injuries suffered in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south Tuesday afternoon.
A passenger was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Penn Township Saturday morning.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault report in Cumberland County Prison, as well as a vehicle pursuit in Carlisle.