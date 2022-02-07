3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $230,000

Sensible and stylish renovations have been made inside and out to this 3 BR, 2.5BA home located in the Borough of Mechanicsburg. NEW roof, electric garage doors, insulation, furnace, AC unit, electric service, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, paint and flooring are just a few of the many highlights of this home. Additional features include ceramic tile floors in kitchens and baths, first floor laundry, open kitchen with granite counter tops, blue tooth connection in both full bathrooms, fenced-in yard, HWF in the dining area and living room and an oversized garage with plenty of storage. See this home today!