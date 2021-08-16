3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $219,990

This affordable new townhome offers everything you've been looking for, including an attached 2 car garage and bright open floorplan, with none of the maintenance. The front entry with 9 ft. ceilings leads directly into a spacious great room with oversized windows for an abundance of natural light. The open breakfast area and kitchen offer plenty of counter and cabinet space, plus a dine-in island. On the second floor, you'll find a large owner's retreat with full bath and huge walk-in closet, plus a convenient second floor laundry room, 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath.