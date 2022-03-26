Move right into this stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood. Just a short walk from your front door are parks, restaurants, shops, and boutiques like Spring Gate Winery, THEA, Amore Pizza, and Beer Garden. Over 10 miles of hiking trails and 80 acres of green space including a 2-acre TerraPark featuring a natural playground. Attached 2 car front entry garage with extra parking close by, this 2 story townhouse has just shy of 1900 sq. ft. of living space with 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The primary suite includes an oversized walk-in closet and a double vanity sink. A huge unfinished walkout basement provides plenty of storage. HOA is paid by the landlord which includes snow removal, lawn maintenance, access to the fitness center, and more. Pets are allowed with a security deposit and monthly fee.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $2,450
