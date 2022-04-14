3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $2,350

Move right into this three-story, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath interior end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood. Just steps away from your front door are parks, restaurants, a fitness center, coffee shops, and boutiques. This beautifully finished townhouse is just steps away from THEA, a fitness center, boutique shops, Spring Gate Winery and beer garden, IDEA Coffee, and Amore Pizza. Over 10 miles of hiking/biking trails and 80 acres of green space including a two-acre TerraPark featuring a natural playground. Attached is 2 car rear entry garage with extra parking close by, this 3-story townhouse with a finished lower level has over 2300 sq. ft. of living space with plenty of upgrades. All appliances and blinds included.