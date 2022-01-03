Looking for a townhome close to highways, hospitals, shopping, and more??? Look no further. This beautiful townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a one-car garage, and an unfinished basement that you can use for storage. UPMC West Shore and Penn State Health Medical Center are just minutes away. Tons of options for shopping just miles away on the Carlisle Pike. Major highways are close by as well. HOA and all appliances are included, pets are negotiable for a monthly fee. Move right in to this beautiful townhome in desirable Brandywine development in Hampden Township. Available beginning January 1, 2022. New pictures will be uploaded by 12/31/21.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $2,200
