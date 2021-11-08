3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $0

This gracious one-story home hosts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.. A large owners suite includes an oversized closet and a private bathroom with optional 5' shower. The laundry/mud room is conveniently located just off the garage and also opens into the kitchen, the perfect design for loading and unloading from the car to the home. The open kitchen design with optional island flows into the dining room and great room. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s municipal election for contested seats on Cumberland County ballots.
As we perused the menu, we first saw a list of “munchies,” like breaded mushrooms and pierogies served the way I like them (with butter and sour cream).
The four balloted candidates who were supported by South Middleton School District parent groups ended up sweeping the municipal election for the four, full-term open seats.
A crash on Interstate 81 south is causing traffic backlogs on the highway, as well as through downtown Carlisle, according to PennDOT.
“I mean, we’re only the second team to ever make it to the playoffs for football, and now, we’re the first one to ever follow through and win a district playoff game. So, no one else has ever done that. Here we are. It’s very special.” — Big Spring’s Tucker Lowery
Five Sentinel-area high school football teams opened the postseason schedule Friday.
Today's Sentinel police log includes graffiti on a church in Mechanicsburg and crash reports out of Cumberland and Perry counties.
Incumbent Anne Lauritzen narrowly led Republican challenger David Miller 2,273 to 2,259 with incumbent Democratic candidate Rick Coplen in third position with 1,832 votes.
South Middleton Township's $3.5 million purchase of the Carlisle Airport was financed largely through a PennDOT grant.
The South Middleton School Board could hire an assistant to the superintendent who would be mentored during the 2022-23 school year by James Estep, the current superintendent.