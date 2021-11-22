Welcome to Clark St in Lemoyne and West Shore School District! This meticulously maintained home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, over 1,100 sq ft, a full basement, and a detached one-car garage! When you first walk into the home you will immediately notice the charm and character it offers, from the hardwood floors throughout to the brick fireplace. Walk back through the dining room into the kitchen with plenty of storage space and stainless steel appliances! Three bedrooms and a full bath are located upstairs. The basement offers more space to spread out or additional storage opportunities. The large private backyard offers a great covered patio and an open yard perfect for entertaining friends and family! Located just off Bridge St this home is close to local restaurants, coffee shops, and stores. Don't miss out on making this your next home!
3 Bedroom Home in Lemoyne - $159,900
