3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $199,900

City living at it's best. This home has all of the Midtown charm with lots of modern updates. The first floor has new engineered hickory floors and a combination living/dining area. Cook a gourmet meal or entertain in this newly renovated kitchen complete with quartz countertops, exposed brick, open shelving, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Step outside onto the freshly painted back deck, overlooking the patio. The second floor has brand new carpet, 2 bedrooms, and a renovated full bath with laundry nook. The third floor features an owners suite with double closets and en suite full bath. New A/C unit installed in August 2021. Don't wait. Schedule your tour today!

