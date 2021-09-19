 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $179,900

Beautiful 2 story in Susquehanna Township on level .16 acres. This 1656 sq ft home features a cozy living room with propane fireplace and spacious dining room open to kitchen with island. Kitchen appliances included! You'll find 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Relax on the covered front porch with large mature landscaping for added privacy or entertain on the patio in the fenced backyard. Garage and carport provide off street parking with available street parking out front.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News