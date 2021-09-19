3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $179,900

Beautiful 2 story in Susquehanna Township on level .16 acres. This 1656 sq ft home features a cozy living room with propane fireplace and spacious dining room open to kitchen with island. Kitchen appliances included! You'll find 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Relax on the covered front porch with large mature landscaping for added privacy or entertain on the patio in the fenced backyard. Garage and carport provide off street parking with available street parking out front.