3 Bedroom Home in Elliotsburg - $210,000

Gorgeous log home tucked away on mostly wooded 2.46 acres in Saville Township, Perry County. Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the kitchen & living room. Refrigerator and range included. 2 bedrooms and full bath on main floor with an additional bedroom upstairs. Full unfinished walk-out basement with plenty of room for storage or to add more living space. Harman wood/coal stove. Enjoy country living from the large covered front porch. Showings by appointment only.

