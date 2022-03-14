3 Bedroom Home in Duncannon - $114,000

2 Story home on a sizable lot. 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Large eat in kitchen. Front porch. Conveniently located within walking distance to all Duncannon amenities.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
2 Story home on a sizable lot. 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Large eat in kitchen. Front porch. Conveniently located within walking distance to all Duncannon amenities.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two people are dead, including an 11-year-old boy, after a crash in Perry County late last month, State Police at Newport reported Tuesday.
School board members cast two tie votes Monday that effectively put a science resource in a functional limbo until the board looks at the "ideology" of the website's backers.
Former Carlisle police officer Christopher Collare, 54, of Blythewood, South Carolina, was sentenced Friday to 75 months on charges of bribery, drug distribution and making false statements.
State police said 10 people were injured in a crash involving 73 vehicles on a central Pennsylvania highway during a late winter storm over th…
As completed, the Renaissance plan now involves three phases: the upcoming Center Square Park project, a plaza area at Railroad Avenue and the Mechanicsburg Museum Association headquarters, and a Main Street renewal plan.
What had been a rare but dangerous tickborne illness is being found at significantly higher levels in multiple locations in Pennsylvania.
Walmart on Tuesday announced that Shippensburg will be the home of a new 1.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center, which is scheduled to open in the spring.
Eight applicants have been selected for the first round of interviews for Carlisle Area School District's superintendent, school board president Paula Bussard said Wednesday.
Today's Sentinel police log includes trespassing incidents at a hotel under renovation in Middlesex Township.
Today's Sentinel police log includes the use of counterfeit bills at Walmart in Lower Allen and a scam report out of East Pennsboro.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.