Sweet & Unique 1600 sf 3 bed 2 bath tastefully remodeled home on 1.59 acres with a 40X50 garage/workshop for all your toys! Stunning kitchen with a garden window makes meal prep a joy. Dining room and living room could be swapped according to your preference. Lovely master suite with a beautiful master bath. 2 additional bedrooms and a 2nd full bath. Main level laundry. Lower level includes a spacious foyer, utility room, and a large room that could be a rec room or workshop along with garage space. Then there is that 40X50 garage/workshop with an office! All this in Northern York School District and only 1.8 Miles to State Game Lands #242- 700 Acres for hunting & a shooting range! Minutes to 11/15 and Rt 83. Don't wait!
3 Bedroom Home in Dillsburg - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Where it Stands: Owner plans new deli as work on Boiling Springs Tavern expected to continue for two years
The Boiling Springs Tavern may not fully reopen for another 2 1/2 years - with the possibility of partial reopenings during phases of construction - but owner Terry Rickert also has plans to open a deli down the street.
Three have opened in recent weeks and one is set to open Friday at 11 a.m. when Bryan and Latoya Landers open the B&L Caribbean Café at 10 W. Pomfret St.
"In terms of treatment in the Juvenile Court system, we are satisfied that, for Jacob Mowery, it would be too little and too late," Judge Kevin Hess wrote in his opinion.
Prosecutors alleged that both men entered Capitol grounds.
Weather permitting, the contractor will close the right lane of northbound I-81 at mile marker 32.9 Tuesday.
A clerical error resulted in $1.14 million going to the wrong township and school district in Cumberland County
The error stemmed from a recent transaction involving the True Temper warehouse property – most of which is in Dickinson Township with a small portion in South Middleton Township.
Tuesday night’s audience of around 75 filled the meeting room without wearing face coverings despite school board president John Rupp reminding them of the mandate.
Police said the group confronted a couple at a gas station in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in the early morning hours and assaulted them.
North Middleton Township police said Frank Montalbo, 54, went off the road and hit a telephone pole.
The PLCB said “sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages” prompted the restrictions on certain types of alcohol.