3 Bedroom Home in Dillsburg - $279,900

Sweet & Unique 1600 sf 3 bed 2 bath tastefully remodeled home on 1.59 acres with a 40X50 garage/workshop for all your toys! Stunning kitchen with a garden window makes meal prep a joy. Dining room and living room could be swapped according to your preference. Lovely master suite with a beautiful master bath. 2 additional bedrooms and a 2nd full bath. Main level laundry. Lower level includes a spacious foyer, utility room, and a large room that could be a rec room or workshop along with garage space. Then there is that 40X50 garage/workshop with an office! All this in Northern York School District and only 1.8 Miles to State Game Lands #242- 700 Acres for hunting & a shooting range! Minutes to 11/15 and Rt 83. Don't wait!