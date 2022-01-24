 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Dillsburg - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dillsburg - $240,000

Move in ready split level close to schools and easy access to highways . Open living room / kitchen layout. Offers large wrap around 2 tier deck off kitchen and access to lower level living room. Lower level living room includes wet bar and full bathroom. 3 carpeted bedrooms upstairs with full bath.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News