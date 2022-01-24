Move in ready split level close to schools and easy access to highways . Open living room / kitchen layout. Offers large wrap around 2 tier deck off kitchen and access to lower level living room. Lower level living room includes wet bar and full bathroom. 3 carpeted bedrooms upstairs with full bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Dillsburg - $240,000
