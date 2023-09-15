Sitting 1100 ft above sea level atop Stone Head mountainside, is this luxurious and idyllic Chalet. This 2,537 sq ft, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home, sits atop a 100' rock face commanding a breathtaking showcase view as you make your way up the inviting driveway. This Chalet provides a unique and extraordinary opportunity you won't find anywhere else in South Central Pennsylvania. The mesmerizing living room with Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows, reveal breathtaking 25+ mile views from your couch. The living room extends into the dining room and gourmet kitchen, designed with imported Italian ceramic tile flooring, custom cherry wood cabinetry and granite countertops throughout. The master bedroom with a large his and her bathroom, also rests on the main floor along with the convenient laundry room and additional 1/2 bath. The lower floor provides additional bedrooms, another full bath, and a large family room with a walk out patio. The home features several walk in closets along with a large 3 car garage with a walk-up second floor, providing an immense amount of storage. From the serene mountain views, cozy central air, both electric heat and outside wood furnace, you'll understand the true feeling of luxury no matter the time of year. The 108 acres is comprised of three parcels with the home resting on 18 acres and a 50-and 40-acre parcel combined. Trails throughout the property provide great opportunities for horseback riding, hiking, ATV use and more. The areas where the trails don't extend, the property lays secluded providing wildlife sanctuaries for both small and big game animals along with several different bird species. For hunters looking to chase whitetail deer and wild turkeys, this property will provide an incredible opportunity as it is well populated with them both. You won't find a home like this anywhere in the area and if you don't believe me, come, and sit on the large deck with a telescope and look for yourself! Don't miss this opportunity to own luxury with priceless views here in York County Pennsylvania.