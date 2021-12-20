 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Carlisle - $419,700

Convenient first-floor living with expansive owner's suite, tucked away in its own corner of the home.. With close to 2,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, plus open living areas, this is a perfect home for entertaining guests. Kitchen is open to spacious great room and includes a raised breakfast bar for eat-in seating. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

