3 Bedroom Home in Carlisle - $396,200

This stately 1,800+ square foot home has everything.. A vaulted ceiling in the foyer opens into dramatic 2-story ceilings in the great room with optional fireplace. The first-floor owners suite offers a private bathroom and expansive closet and is conveniently located near the laundry room. The open kitchen design provides plenty of counter-top space and opens into the dining room, perfect for entertaining guests. The upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a full bath, with the option to add a 4th bedroom. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)