3 Bedroom Home in Carlisle - $200,000

This delightful 3 BR, 2 BA ranch is FULL of features that include new wood composite kitchen flooring, coat closet/pantry, a hook up for a whole house generator, gas fireplace in lower level, built-in safe, a radon system, a water softener, a cedar closest and an eat-in kitchen with picturesque views of the mountains. This house has economic benefits such as multiple heat sources and a well in addition to public water. This home could be your next home!

