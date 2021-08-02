 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Carlisle - $105,000

Welcome to the 3 BR, 1 bath home that has been recently updated with new carpeting, vinyl floors and fresh paint. First floor laundry, fenced-in back yard, central air, formal dining room, 2nd floor balcony and attic storage are just a few features of this home. It is conveniently located to all of Carlisle's amenities. This home could be your next home!

